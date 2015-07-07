  • kz
    Hungarian PM sends congratulatory letter to Kazakh President

    10:22, 07 July 2015
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban has sent President Nursultan Nazarbayev greetings on the occasion of his birthday.

    Hungarian Prime Minister V.Orban pointed out that the strategic development initiatives of Kazakhstan are exemplary, reported the press service of Akorda. V.Orban noted that thanks to the activities of Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan took the path of development deserving deep recognition.

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President
