Hungarian PM wishes Kazakhstan successful 2019 presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán wished Kazakhstan holding a successful presidential election, Kazinform reports.

"I see that the ongoing reforms [in Kazakhstan] not only make the country weaker, but, instead, strengthen your stability and I congratulate you on that. I've already told that to Mr. President and wished Kazakhstan further success, including during the 2019 presidential election," Prime Minister Viktor Obrán said after the negotiations with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Akorda.



He also praised Kazakhstan's achievements over the past years.



"I was here four years ago. Over these years the country has grown robustly. Given the ongoing reforms, I am confident that we will witness ever more intensive development in the future," the Hungarian Prime Minister stressed.