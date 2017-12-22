Hungarian universities allocate 200 scholarships for Kazakh citizens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to JSC Center for International Programs, Hungarian universities have allocated 200 scholarships for Kazakhstani students.

It is noted that within the framework of the agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary on cooperation in the field of education and science from November 19, 2013, Hungary offers Kazakh citizens can participate in the Stipendium Hungaricum for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The program provides for 90 scholarships for undergraduate programs in arts, humanities, engineering, agriculture, information technology, tourism, music, Slavic studies, 90 for - Master's program (humanitarian and technical sciences, agriculture, art, as well as 20 grants for the doctoral program in all areas.

Students will be getting 130 euros a month (undergraduate and master') and 450 euros (doctoral students), accommodation will be provided free of charge in a hostel or students can get a rent allowance of around 130 euros, as well as medical insurance.

The application deadline is February 23, 2018. The selection process will be held from April 1 to May 10, 2018.