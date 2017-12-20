Hungarians perceive Kazakhs as brothers - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Ambassador of Hungary Kazakhstan Andras Baranyi, the fact that Hungarians perceive Kazakhs as a brotherly nation has contributed to Astana becoming a very popular destination for them in 2017.

Speaking at the press conference in the Central Communications Service in Astana, Mr. Baranyi noted that many Hungarians come to Kazakhstan to find their roots and where their 'brothers' live.

According to him, the Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation has been intensively developing throughout the outgoing year. In particular, Hungary was one of the active participants of the International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO-2017, with over 300 thousand people visiting the country's pavilion.

It should also be noted that in 2016, Hungary was the only trading partner of Kazakhstan with which its trade turnover increased by 16 percent to $188 million.