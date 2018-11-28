Hungary allocates 250 educational grants for Kazakhstani citizens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov and Deputy of State Secretary of the Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary Arpad Meszaros signed the Protocol amending the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary on cooperation in education and science dated November 19, 2013 was signed.

The document was signed within the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation held last week in Budapest, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary informs.

According to the document, the Hungarian side allocates from the 2019/2020 academic year 250 grants for bachelor, masters and doctoral programs. Kazakhstani citizens will be able to study in arts, humanities, medicine, technical sciences and agriculture.



The scholarship program "Stipendium Hungaricum" was launched in 2013 by the Hungarian government. The main objective of the program is to increase the number of foreign students in Hungary and encourage Hungarian higher education institutions to attract the best foreign students. To date, students from more than 50 countries, including more than 500 Kazakhstanis, study in Hungary under this program.