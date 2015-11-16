Hungary earn Euro 2016 spot by beating Norway to end finals drought

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hungary booked their return to major tournament football after 30 years with a victory over Norway in their Euro 2016 qualifying play-off.

Hungary led through the debutant Laszlo Kleinheisler's first-leg goal and Tamas Priskin struck early in the first half of the second leg before Norway's Markus Henriksen scored at both ends late on in the hosts' win.

Only five of their squad were even born when Hungary played at the 1986 Mexico World Cup and, of those, only the veteran goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly was in the starting line-up for this game. The 39-year-old was inspired in the second leg, making a series of fine saves.

"Congratulations to the team for a huge performance throughout the qualifying series," said Hungary's German coach Bernd Storck. "This is huge success for the football team and the country. Now I'm Hungarian.

"I'm thankful for the confidence of the Hungarian Football Federation and president Sandor Csanyi, who helped develop Hungarian football. Having come back down to earth we are now celebrating. We'll see how to proceed but we are well prepared for the tournament."

Missed chances in the first leg cost Norway and they came up short in front of goal again in Budapest. But what really cost them was conceding the all-important second goal of the tie in the 14th minute.

For all Hungary's historic footballing pedigree it came via a route-one ball out of defence aimed at Priskin in the inside-left channel. The clearance appeared to catch Norway half-asleep and the Slovan Bratislava and former Watford striker cut inside Even Hovland and the back-tracking Vegard Forren to fire right-footed into the far top corner for his 17th goal in 54 matches for his country.

Now with a two-goal cushion Hungary's anxiety eased but Kiraly still had to be alert to save with his legs from Haitam Aleesami after Mohamed Elyounoussi had miskicked in front of goal.

Gergo Lovrencsics had the chance to put the match beyond doubt but failed to hit the target with a far-post header whereas Hovland's header against the foot of the upright on the stroke of half-time, from the 16-year-old Martin Odegaard's corner, suggested fortune was not favouring Norway.

After the break the Hungary captain, Balazs Dzsudzsak, had a shot deflected on to the crossbar and then forced Orjan Nyland into a good low save after a driving run. Kiraly denied the substitute Marcus Pedersen with his body after a mistake by Richard Guzmics at the other end.

The centre-back made up for that slip by forcing Henriksen to turn a corner into his own net seven minutes from time and, although the AZ Alkmaar forward then scored at the correct end moments later, it was too late for Norway who were trying to reach the Euros for the first time since 2000. "Congratulations to Hungary. They were better than us over the two legs," said Norway's Per-Mathias Hogmo.

A minute's silence was held before the start of the match in memory of Marton Fulop and Pal Varhidi, two former members of the Hungary national team who died on Thursday, and the victims of the attacks in Paris on Friday.

Hungary, who last played at the Euros in 1972, are the 21st nation to qualify for the championship in France, from 10 June to 10 July, and can now look forward to the draw in Paris on 12 December.

