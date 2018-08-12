Hungary hosts 'Uly Dala Rukhy' exhibition dedicated to Astana's 20th anniversary

BUGAC. KAZINFORM - With the support from the government-owned newspaper Egemen Qazaqstan and Kazinform International News Agency, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary organized 'Uly Dala Rukhy' photo exhibition within the framework of the Turan International Kurultai of Peoples.

The exhibition was attended by Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Sándor Lezsák. The photos presented by photojournalists of Egemen Qazaqstan" and Kazinform aroused great interest among the Kurultai participants.

30 photographs demonstrating the uniqueness of modern Kazakhstan and the country's history. The photos were made by Yerlan Omarov, Mukhtor Kholdarbekov, Victor Fedyunin, Alexander Pavskiy, and Ilzat Safargaliyev.