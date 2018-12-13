Hungary increases number of scholarships for Kazakh students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 250 Kazakhstani students a year will be given the opportunity to study in Hungary within the framework of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"One of the key events of this year was again an increase in the number of Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme grants for Kazakh students from 200 to 250," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Kazakhstan András Barani said at the final press conference on the results of the Hungary-Kazakhstan bilateral relations accomplished in 2018.



As András Barani said, the Stipendium Hungaricum Programme operates within the framework of the respective intergovernmental agreement between Hungary and the Republic of Kazakhstan. The eligibility criteria for the next academic year are already available on the website of the program.

"Students willing to study in Hungary should submit applications no later than January 15, 2019," the Ambassador stressed.

Mr. Barani also informed that Hungarian students study in Kazakhstan. Their interest in learning Kazakh history and culture is attributable to common ethnic roots. Therefore, they choose majors related to economics, history, and music.

In addition, the ambassador said that Wizz Air, a Hungarian airline, continues successfully operating in Kazakhstan's market. Over 40,000 passengers have used its services in more than a year of its operations. With 98 percent of flights on time, Wizz Air has been recognized as the most punctual foreign airline in Kazakhstan.