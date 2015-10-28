Hungary offered 200 university scholarships for training Kazakh students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hungary offers 200 scholarships for training Kazakhstani students at its higher education establishments. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Kazakhstan Andrash Barani has told it in an interview to journalists after the ceremony of presenting credentials to the Kazakh President in Akorda.

"Hungarian side offered 200 scholarships for training Kazakhstani students at its universities," Barani said. Kazakhstan and Hungary enjoy dynamic development of bilateral relations today, the Ambassador noted. In particular, the countries decided to establish a Kazakh-Hungarian strategic council and a bilateral foundation for financing joint projects in agriculture and food industry, "I am pleased that my mission in Kazakhstan coincides with EXPO-2017 in Astana. As you know, Hungary confirmed its participation in the international specialized exhibition," the foreign Ambassador concluded.