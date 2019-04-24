Hungary provides 250 grants for Kazakh students

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Hungary provides 250 educational grants for Kazakh students, Kazinform reports.

"We have reached agreements on further cooperation. I expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Hungary for granting 250 scholarships for Kazakhstani students. I believe that our students having received quality education in Hungary will make contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between our countries," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said following the talks with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán at Akorda.





The Kazakh President expressed confidence that the relations between the two states would further develop dynamically.



Out of 250 scholarships 110 grants will be awarded to receive Bachelor's degree, 90 for Master's degree programs, 30 for Bachelor's degree courses and Master's programs and 20 for funding post-graduate programs.



There are above 500 Kazakhstanis students studying in Hungary so far.