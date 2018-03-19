Hungary to allocate 200 scholarships for Kazakh students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hungary can increase the number of educational grants for Kazakhstani students studying tourism, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Kazakhstan Andras Baranyi told a briefing on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This year the current Agreement on educational cooperation expires, and this year the sides will hold negotiations on making up a new text of the Agreement that would take into account Kazakhstan's willingness to increase the number of scholarships for certain professions. If Kazakhstan expresses its willingness to get more scholarships in certain areas including tourism, we will positively respond to such an initiative for sure," the ambassador said.

Andras Baranyi also said that the Kazakh language has been taught at one of the universities of Hungary for already five years. It is the University of Szeged, and a native speaker of the Kazakh language works at its Altaistics Department. Many Hungarian students, who study Altaistics, chose Kazakh as the second language.

During the briefing, the ambassador recalled that the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in education began in 2013 when the Agreement was signed. Under the terms of the Agreement, both states were to allocate 45 grants p.a. each. The exchange of students began in 2014. In 2016, at the initiative of Hungary, the Agreement was amended. According to the amendments, the European country annually allocates 200 grants for Kazakhstani students. In 2017, Hungary awarded 90 grants for undergraduates, 90 for Master degree and 20 grants for PhD students. Kazakhstan allocates 45 grants: 20 for Bachelor degree, 20 for Master degree, and 5 grants for PhD students. In academic year 2018/2019, Hungary will also allocate 200 grants for the citizens of Kazakhstan.

Andras Baranyi informed that a Hungarian grant covers free education, a monthly scholarship allowance of about EUR130 for Bachelor and Master degree students and nearly EUR450 for PhD students, hostel accommodation or EUR130 as a payment for rented accommodation, and health insurance.

Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov also took part in the briefing.

Photo: eurasia.expert