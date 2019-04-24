  • kz
    Hungary to build dairy factory in Kazakhstan

    15:56, 24 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Hungary will invest into construction of a dairy factory in Kazakhstan," Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán revealed following the talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    "We were the first to support establishing the financial centre in Nur-Sultan. We founded the Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Fund which has already delivered benefits. We have already launched the first investment project in agriculture. The second project has started. We will build a diary factory," Viktor Orbán said.



    It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan is the fourth largest intra-CIS trade partner of Hungary.

    In 2018, the mutual trade turnover reached USD 139.2 billion.

