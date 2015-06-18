Hungary to continue friendly dialogue with Kazakhstan - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kabibulla Dzhakupov, the Speaker of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Kazakhstan Mr. Imre Laszlóczki in Astana.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the end of Ambassador Laszlóczki's diplomatic mission in the country. The Majilis Speaker thanked the outgoing envoy for his tangible contribution to the development of the Kazakhstani-Hungarian relations. He especially stressed that cooperation between the two countries has achieved the level of strategic partnership during Ambassador Laszlóczki's tenure. During the meeting, it was noted that Kazakhstan currently is the fourth largest trade partner of Hungary among the CIS member states. The Kazakhstan-Hungary Business Council and a special working group for industry and innovations promote closer economic cooperation between the two nations. Speaker Dhzakupov also praised improvements in bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation. Imre Laszlóczki, in turn, emphasized the importance of further amicable dialogue with Kazakhstan and that he will forever remain the true friend of the people of Kazakhstan.