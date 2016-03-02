‘Hunting for garbage’ campaign kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Charitable Foundation "Bauyrzhan" jointly with Almaty city administration has announced launching of a citywide eco-marathon "Hunting for garbage".

The large-scale event is timed to celebrate 1000th anniversary of the city.

According to initiators of the campaign, the idea of "Hunting for garbage" is aimed at attracting Almaty residents' attention to the problems of pollution. According to volunteers, this event is a good start to finally instill Almatians ecological culture.

"Last year we collected about 17 tons of garbage. At that time over 6,000 people took part in the campaign. We hope that this year's eco-marathon will involve 10 thousand people. Thus, we expect to collect at least 200 tons of garbage," said Ainura Salimbayeva - representative of the fund.

In the marathon, which will be held April 2, 2016, can participate anyone.

It is worth noting that the campaign "Hunting for garbage" will run until November 2016.

The first campaign "Hunting for garbage" was held last year.

