ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hurricane Irma was approaching the city of Tampa, Florida, on its way north, although with lower wind speeds, EFE cites the National Hurricane Center.

In its 11:00 pm (3:00 GMT Monday) bulletin, the NHC said Irma was about 50 miles (80 km) from Tampa, the largest city in Tampa Bay and home to about 4 million people, on the west coast of Florida.