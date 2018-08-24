Hurricane Lane gets closer to Hawaii

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Hurricane Lane, predicted as the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades, moved perilously close to the Aloha State Thursday morning, triggering heavy rain, landslide and flooding.

Videos posted by local residents on Twitter showed that flooding already has been running on the streets as Lane tracks toward the islands, with the eastern part standing on the strong windward side of the hurricane, Xinhua reports.

Parts of Big Island have measured 7 to 12 inches of rain in the past 12 hours, Hawaii County officials reported, adding that multiple landslides on Hwy 19 on Big Island made the road hazardous for travel.

Footage from Thursday's live show of America's Morning Headquarters (AMHQ), a morning television program on The Weather Channel, showed that local people were driving on highway in heavy rain and some young players were still surfing in strong wind and waves.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the area and the local government has urged residents to set aside two weeks' worth of food and water.

"Be prepared to shelter in place with 14 days of food supplies and water and any other necessities," Hawaii Gov. David Ige said at a news conference Wednesday.

The central of the storm, measured by scientists as the most severe Category 5, could become the first major hurricane to make landfall in the state in 26 years from Thursday through Friday, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service also said Thursday that Hurricane Lane could degrade to Category 3 when it reaches the islands somewhat since a southwesterly shear could impact the cyclone.