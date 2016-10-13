  • kz
    Hurricane Nicole now ‘major', heading for Bermuda - US Hurricane Center

    10:47, 13 October 2016
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Hurricane Nicole has strengthened to a major hurricane having reached Category 4 intensity, the US National Hurricane Center warns, Sputnik reports.

    Nicole's maximum sustained winds are estimated to have a speed of 115 miles per hour, according to the hurricane center.

    "Extremely dangerous category four Nicole heading for Bermuda," the center said in a Wednesday warning, estimating the hurricane's maximum sustained wind speed at 130 miles per hour.

    In an earlier Wednesday warning, the hurricane center said that Nicole had strengthened to a major hurricane having reached Category 3 intensity with maximum sustained winds estimated to have speeds of 115 miles per hour.

    The storm is expected to hit Bermuda on Thursday.

    Source: Sputnik

