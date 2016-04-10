Husband strangles bride on wedding night

JACOBABAD. KAZINFORM: A husband has allegedly strangled his teen bride to death on their wedding night in Pakistan because she wasn't a virgin.

Qalandar Baksh Khokhar, 28, is accused of the brutal murder of 19-year-old Khanzadi Lashari, who is also his cousin.



Police arrested him and he has confessed to the killing, which happened in the Jacobabad district of Sindh province.



Superintendent Sajjad Khokhar, 46, said: "Qalandar has admitted that he killed his wife with the cotton twine of her salwar suit for not being a virgin and fled from there."



Lashari's family was expecting the newlyweds after the wedding but became suspicious when they didn't show up. Their suspicion grew when they didn't get a response when they reached their house on March 30.



It was only after the family forced their way into the house that they discovered Khanzadi's body lying on the bed.

But the groom was nowhere to be found.



They notified police and Khanzadi's brother filed a report accusing Qalandar and his four brothers of strangling his sister to death.

Sources in the area claimed the groom killed his bride because she was "not a virgin," while others said that the couple had a heated argument regarding a delay in the wedding ceremony due to certain customs.



