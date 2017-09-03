  • kz
    Hydrogen bomb successfully tested can be loaded onto ICBM, says Pyongayng

    14:54, 03 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Korea said that the hydrogen bomb successfully tested on Sunday can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, EFE cites state television KCTV.

    Recall that Magnitude-6.3 tremors were recorded on Sunday morning near a North Korean nuclear testing site, triggering suspicions that Pyongyang had carried out a test of a nuclear weapon, which state media have since confirmed.

