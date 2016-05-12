Hyperloop One conducts first open air public test of levitation technology

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Los Angeles-based startup company called Hyperloop One has conducted the first propulsion open airtest demonstrating the use of magnetic levitation technology.

A video posted by the company on Wednesday shows a metal sled elevated above a track accelerating and then hitting a patch of sand.



The test, which lasted about two seconds, was conducted in a desert north of Las Vegas.

The company plans to develop its technology so that it can be used in high-speed trains.

On Tuesday, Hyperloop One announced that it had secured $80 million in funding to continue its research and development testing.

