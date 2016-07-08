I. Aliyev: Kazakh-Azerbaijani partnership will continue to serve for good of our peoples

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

In his letter of congratulation I. Aliyev emphasized that led by Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan was on the way of political, social, economic and cultural creation.

"Every day the international status of your country is growing. Your contribution to development and the achievement of the today's level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is immensely great. I am confident that our partnership based on mutual trust and support will continue to serve for the good of our peoples," the letter reads.

The President of Azerbaijan wished the Head of State strong health, happiness and success at work.