‘I am a patriot of my country’ unified lesson to be held across Kazakhstan on September 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM September 1, 2016 will be traditionally marked in all schools of Kazakhstan. This year it will be dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. "I am a patriot of my country" lesson of knowledge will take place under "Mangilik el" Patriot Action, government.kz reported.

The academic year for pre-school students will consist of 32 academic weeks, for first-graders - 33 academic weeks, for 2nd -11th (12's) graders - 34 academic weeks.

The Ministry has also set dates and duration of school holidays. Autumn holidays for schoolchildren will last for 7 days (from October 31 to November 6, 2016), winter holidays - 10 days (from December 30, 2016 to January 8, 2017), spring holidays - 13 days (from March 21 to April 2, 2017 ).

Spring holidays for pre-school students will last for 15 days (from March 21 to April 4, 2017). In addition, pre-school students and first graders will rest for 7 days - from February 1-7, 2017.

Date and duration of summer holidays will be determined by the order of the Ministry on the end of 2016/2017 school year.

From this year, all first-graders of the country will study in accordance with the updated program on a five-day school week. The rest of the classes will be gradually transferred to the five-day week until 2019.