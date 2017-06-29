I am proud of Dimash - Terry Lin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign pop stars, who sang at the concert of Dimash Kudaibergen, have shared their impressions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dimash's rival at the contest "I Am a Singer 2017" and the guest of honor at "Bastau" Evening of Song, Chinese singer Lin Zhìxuàn (TerryLin) says he is proud of Dimash.





"Yesterday, Dimash was singing very well. I watched and was proud of him," Lin Zhìxuàn posted on Weibo, the Chinese social network.

Kristina Orbakaite, who sang a duet with Dimash, wrote on Instagram: "With such a wonderful singer as Dimash Kudaibergen ... Thank you, it was an unforgettable moment."





Recall, on June 27, the first solo concert of young singer Dimash Kudaibergen gathered about 30,000 spectators in Astana. During the concert, consisted of five parts, Dimash was singing in five languages. In addition, well-known Chinese singer Terry Lin, Eurovision winner Loreen from Sweden, British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kristina Orbakaite from Russia and opera singer of Kazakhstan Maira Mukhamedkyzy were singing there.