    I didn't miss my chance and now I'm in the finals - freestyle skier Galysheva

    13:22, 09 February 2018
    Photo: None
    PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani freestyle skier Yulia Galysheva had a chat with Kazinform correspondent after she reached the Ladies' Moguls Finals at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    "The most important thing is that I didn't let the first opportunity slip away and progressed to the finals [right after the Qualification]. If I didn't demonstrate this result, I would have to participate in the qualifications again on February 11. Now I'm in the finals and I will make sure to be ready for it," Galyshev said.

    In her words, the bright sunlight almost ruined her performance.

    "The weather is really nice today, but when I was there competing the sun shined so brightly. It was quite a challenge. After Qualification 2, 10 more girls will advance to the finals. The 20 best athletes will fight for medals, including me," Galysheva added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
