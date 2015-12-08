I don&#39;t fear Golovkin: Daniel Jacobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA champion Daniel Jacobs said in a recent interview that he doesn't fear Golovkin. Moreover, Jacobs said that he would challenge the WBA undefeated middleweight champion, but there is one obstacle - money, Sports.kz reports.

"I don't come into this sport to duck and dodge no one. Golovkin is not someone who I fear. He's not someone I look at as me wanting to avoid. Obviously, when you're dealing with a sport like this you wanna make sure you have the finances where it needs to be, in order for it to be such a big fight. And that's all I'm worried about," Jacobs said when asked about the possible fight with Golovkin.

It bears to remind that Jacobs sensationally KOed Peter Quillin in the first round of the fight held on December 5 at Barclays Center.