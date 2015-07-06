I envy Astana residents, they live in a beautiful city - Euro Parliament deputy

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - I envy Astana residents, they live in a beautiful city, deputy of the Euro Parliament from Latvia Andrei Mamykin said in an interview to a Kazinform correspondent.

"I envy Astana residents, they live in a beautiful city. The city was not built under the best circumstances, but it was built together. It is very prestigious to live in Astana, therefore people from all over the country try to come and stay in Astana," he said in the interview.

According to him, the capital city attracts people by the presence of modern higher educational institutions. It is prestigious to study in those institutions for the people of the country and young people from foreign countries as well.

"I would like to congratulate the residents of Astana on the birthday of the capital city. I would also like to add that Astana is one of my favorite cities," A. Mamykin added.