I envy you - Nazarbayev says to ministers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, reveals why he prioritizes youth, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Since those first challenging days when there was even no money in the treasury, I have been sending young people to the top 200 universities in the world [within the framework of the Bolashak Scholarship]. The state paid 100% of tuition fee for each of them: traveling, accommodation, medical services, studies. And we have educated almost 15,000 young Kazakhstanis. It was a very good example for parents. They started to send children for studying abroad on their own as they saw what those who returned were capable of. And this is the way I prepared the specialists for today. At that time, I knew that without educated people it would not be possible to advance the science and productivity," Nursultan Nazarbayev said today at the meeting dedicated to the digitalization of the country.

The President recalled that he had appointed a new government. "Now, I have appointed the new government, the young one. The average age ranges from 40 to 45. The youngest member is 36, and the oldest one is 50. All of them speak English and are well-educated, they studied in Western universities. You hold all the cards now. I envy you. In my days, when I was the same age as you I did not have such opportunities to learn, know, and solve such a huge problem for your homeland," the President summed up.