I expect great discoveries from students of Nazarbayev University School of Medicine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to the new building of the Nazarbayev University School of Medicine, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Head of State surveyed the new state-of-the-art building of the School of Medicine that fully meets modern requirements of studies.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also met with the students and teaching staff of the School of Medicine.



During the meeting President Nazarbayev noted that presently the world is on the cutting edge of scientific progress in the sphere of medicine and biology.



"Level of teaching and equipment of the new School of Medicine can rightly be compared with the one at the world's best medical university. That is why I expect you to make great discoveries. Your research, the capacity of laboratories and scientific potential of the teaching staff will help you find new methods of treatment of the most complex diseases and prolong human life. This school will lead the way for other medical universities," the Head of State noted.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that in the 21st century medicine and biology come to the fore along with information technologies.



In conclusion, the Head of State congratulated those present on the opening of the new building of the School of Medicine and wished success in achievement of desired goals.