I find it rewarding that cultural ties between regions of our states are restored, Uzbek Culture Minister

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – «I find it rewarding that regions of our states have restored cultural ties», this has been voiced by Uzbek Culture Minister Bahtiyor Saifullayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, Uzbekistan declared 2019 the Year of Kazakhstan. There have been carried out over 80 events. Gala concerts were partaken by prominent Kazakhstani cultural workers and on-stage performance groups including Astana Opera and Astana Ballet.

A concert dedicated to summing up results of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan was held on December 21. However, the Minister said that it was formal closing ceremony as the two countries will continue developing cultural ties.