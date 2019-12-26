  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    I find it rewarding that cultural ties between regions of our states are restored, Uzbek Culture Minister

    11:44, 26 December 2019
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – «I find it rewarding that regions of our states have restored cultural ties», this has been voiced by Uzbek Culture Minister Bahtiyor Saifullayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, Uzbekistan declared 2019 the Year of Kazakhstan. There have been carried out over 80 events. Gala concerts were partaken by prominent Kazakhstani cultural workers and on-stage performance groups including Astana Opera and Astana Ballet.

    A concert dedicated to summing up results of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan was held on December 21. However, the Minister said that it was formal closing ceremony as the two countries will continue developing cultural ties.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!