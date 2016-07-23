I had to stay at the office until late evening - Kazakhstani about attack in Munich

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman from Kazakhstan who presently pursues an academic degree and works in Munich told Kazinform about the Friday evening when the armed man attacked the Olympia shopping mall. She didn't wish to be named.

"Fortunately, I was far from the place when the tragedy occurred. I had to stay at the office until late evening and, then, drove home," she told Kazinform correspondent.



In her words, the situation in the city got back to normal by 11:00 p.m. She saw only a couple of police cars on her way home. "It was quite in the streets," the woman added.



She admitted she stayed home today for reasons of safety.



Earlier it was reported that the armed man attacked the Olympia shopping mall in Munich killing 9 people and injuring 16 more. The police confirmed the attacker was the 18-year-old man of Iranian descent who lived in Munich.