I. Ilyin wins gold medal at Spartakiad of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ilya Ilyin won the gold medal at the Spartakiad in weightlifting of Kazakhstan, which was held in Toldykorgan, Vesti.kz informs.

Three top athletes of Kazakhstan competed against each other at the tournament: Ilya Ilyin, Almas Uteshov and Zhasulan Kydyrbayev. Two-time Olympic champion Ilya Ilyin won the competition with the result of 431 kg (191 + 240). Zhasulan Kydyrbayev was second with 418 kg (188 + 230). Almas Uteshov won the bronze medal recording 410 kg (180 + 230).

It was final event of the Spartakiad of Kazakhstan held in Toldykorgan.