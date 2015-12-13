I. Ilyin won gold medal at Russian President&#39;s Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin won the gold medal at the Russian President's Cup in Grozny.

Ilya Ilyin enjoyed his triumph in the 105 kg category. Another Kazakhstani Alexander Zaichikov had the second best result in the category. Russian Timur Naniyev won the bronze medal.

The top three results in the 105 kg category:

1. I. Ilyin (Kazakhstan) - 437 (191+246)

2. Alexander Zaichikov (Kazakhstan) - 416 (190+226)

3. Timur Naniyev (Russia) - 411 (186+225).