  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    I. Ilyin won gold medal at Russian President&#39;s Cup

    10:41, 13 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin won the gold medal at the Russian President's Cup in Grozny.

    Ilya Ilyin enjoyed his triumph in the 105 kg category. Another Kazakhstani Alexander Zaichikov had the second best result in the category. Russian Timur Naniyev won the bronze medal.

    The top three results in the 105 kg category:

    1. I. Ilyin (Kazakhstan) - 437 (191+246)

    2. Alexander Zaichikov (Kazakhstan) - 416 (190+226)

    3. Timur Naniyev (Russia) - 411 (186+225).

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!