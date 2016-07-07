  • kz
    I marvel at manmade beauty of Kazakh capital - Mikhail Gusman

    08:49, 07 July 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - I marvel at the manmade beauty of the Kazakh capital city that is considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world, says Editor-in-chief of TASS Agency Mikhail Gusman.

    "This is indeed a wonderful holiday [the Capital City Day]. I've been to Astana many times and marvel at the manmade beauty of the Kazakh capital," he told Kazakhstani journalists.

    Mikhail Gusman noted that Astana hosts big global events with ever increasing frequency.

    "It is quite symbolic that the Capital City Day and the President's birthday coincide," he stressed.

    "I wholeheartedly congratulate Kazakhstanis on the Capital City Day and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who, in my opinion, is one of the most prominent public figures of our time," Mr. Gusman added.

