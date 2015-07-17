I play my best tennis when I play for our team - M. Kukushkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin commented on his victory in the first quarterfinals match of the Davis Cup against the team of Australia, Vesti.kz informs.

Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin, who defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis of the Australian team in the first quarterfinals match of the Davis Cup, expressed his satisfaction with how he played in the match.

"Regardless of the score, the match was quite difficult. The beginning was nervous, and early in the match anyone could get an advantage. I was glad I managed to win the first set. I also think that I was able to keep my body in a good shape before this competition. Besides, it seemed that my ability to play on the grass was higher than my opponent's. I think that I played well and was ready for this match. I am also happy to win the first match for the team," M. Kukushkin said.

Besides, according to him, he demonstrates his best tennis when he plays for the country at the Davis Cup tournaments. "I always try to focus and play my best tennis that's how you can defeat anybody. Moreover, the motivation when you play for the country is even higher. Though, my opponent is quite young but has a great potential. So, I am happy about my victory in the first match," he added.

As earlier reported, Kukushkin defeated Kokkinakis in three sets - 6:4, 6:3, 6:3 in the first match of the Davis Cup quarterfinals featuring Kazakhstan and Australia.