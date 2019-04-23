I promise to do my best to meet expectations - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised to meet the expectations imposed on him by the Leader of the Nation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I promise to do my best to meet the expectations imposed by the First President of the country. In his March 29 Address to the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev said: "Preserve our independent Kazakhstan, our Motherland, our Eternal Steppe. These words found a broad response among the people. These words will be my position and my good luck charm," he noted.

He promised that all the instructions of the First President would be a landmark in leading the country.



"Our duty is not to forget the past and work hard for the benefit of the future. Nursultan Nazarbayev has established a powerful country with clear boundaries. Kazakhstan is an authoritative and peaceful state. Thanks to the stability and public accord, our independence is unshakable," he noted.