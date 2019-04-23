I promise to do my best to meet expectations - Tokayev
"I promise to do my best to meet the expectations imposed by the First President of the country. In his March 29 Address to the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev said: "Preserve our independent Kazakhstan, our Motherland, our Eternal Steppe. These words found a broad response among the people. These words will be my position and my good luck charm," he noted.
He promised that all the instructions of the First President would be a landmark in leading the country.
"Our duty is not to forget the past and work hard for the benefit of the future. Nursultan Nazarbayev has established a powerful country with clear boundaries. Kazakhstan is an authoritative and peaceful state. Thanks to the stability and public accord, our independence is unshakable," he noted.