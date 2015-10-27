  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    I punch as hard as Golovkin - Andy Lee

    11:55, 27 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO champion in the middleweight division Irish Andy Lee (34-2-1, 24 KO), who is set to defend his title against British Billy Joe Saunders, told that he has equal power as G. Golovkin, Vesti.kz reports referring to Boxingnews24.com.

    "I think I punch as hard, if not harder, than Golovkin. Just look at one-punch knockouts. Look at mine compared to his. His are an accumulation of heavy, hard punches. I can finish fights with one punch," Boxingnews24.com cites A. Lee.

    It should be noted that Lee is one of the possible opponents of G. Golovkin.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!