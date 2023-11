ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Holder of several championship belts in the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin recalled what his training with Alvarez was like several years ago, Sports.kz informs.

"I saw speed because it was different weight and different time. He was at 154 and I was at 160. I felt saw speed more than power at that moment," Gennady Golovkin said to ESPN Deportes.