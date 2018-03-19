I still don’t feel any euphoria, says para skier Alexandr Kolyadin

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Paralympic athletes of Kazakhstan, who participated in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, have just arrived in Almaty from Seoul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Paralympians stayed in Almaty for a short while and an hour later they left for Astana by plane. However, the most devoted fans and Kazinform correspondent managed to congratulate the compatriots on successful performances. Gold medalist of the 2018 Paralympics Alexandr Kolyadin was the highlight of the day. It is to be recalled that Kazakhstani para skier Alexandr Kolyadin made history by clinching gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games.

"To be honest, I haven't come to the absolute realization yet. I feel joy, not only for the victory but also for not letting down my Kazakh fans, friends, who hoped and believed in me. I will realize the importance of my victory, perhaps, a little later. For now, I do not feel any euphoria," Alexandr Kolyadin shares his feelings.



He added that he will definitely start training for the next 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing. Six athletes of Kazakhstan participated in two sports at the Paralympic Games: biathlon and cross-country skiing. During the competitions, our Paralympic athletes hit the top 10 in the respective sports 6 times.