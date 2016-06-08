I. Tasmagambetov and S. Shoigu held meeting in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov and Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu took place in Astana today.

"Our meetings are regularly taking place, which is the necessity for strategic partners like Kazakhstan and Russia. Using the opportunity I would like to congratulate you on the success of the military operation in Syria," Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

"We need clear understanding and consolidated actions in fight against international terrorism that poses threat to everything which has been built over long centuries. We all need to discuss what is happening now and consider some additional measures for fighting this evil. I hope we will have this opportunity today. Regarding our cooperation I can state that it has strategic importance and we solve all the problems that arise before us together," Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu said.