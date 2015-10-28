I want Golovkin&#39;s belts - Andy Lee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO world champion Irish Andy Lee (34-2-1, 24 KO) considers an opportunity of having a unification fight with Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO), who is a holder of WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF titles, Vesti.kz reports.

"I want his belts. I like his belts. They look good. Holding the belt and being the champion now, it puts you in a key position. It wasn't that long ago that I was on the outside looking in, but now I'm in the midst of it all - and that's where I want to remain. I'm a tiger for him, but he's a tiger for me too," Lee explained to BoxingScene.com.

Unlike most of the top boxers in the middleweight division, Lee fought Golovkin when the two boxers were amateurs. "I fought him as an amateur. It was a very hard fight. He was a world [amateur] champion and I was an 18-year-old kid and had no clue who he was. I definitely got a rude awakening, but things have changed. That was 14-years ago. We're both men now and physically matured," Lee said.

A. Lee is set to have title defense against a mandatory challenger Billy Joe Saunders on December 16.