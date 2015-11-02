  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    I will fight Golovkin when I take belt from Lee - Saunders

    10:45, 02 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Englishman Billy Joe Saunders (21-0, 11 KO) told that he was ready to fight Gennady Golovkin as soon as he took the WBO belt from Andy Lee (34-2-1, 11 KO), Vesti.kz informs.

    "We both repeatedly noted that the fight would be very tough. However, I can state that I am 18 months away from the Golovkin fight, because I will do it as soon as I take the belt from Lee," Boxingplanet.ru cites Saunders.

    As earlier reported, the fight between Saunders and Lee will take place in British Manchester city on December 19. A. Lee also names Golovkin as his next potential opponent.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!