I will fight Golovkin when I take belt from Lee - Saunders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Englishman Billy Joe Saunders (21-0, 11 KO) told that he was ready to fight Gennady Golovkin as soon as he took the WBO belt from Andy Lee (34-2-1, 11 KO), Vesti.kz informs.

"We both repeatedly noted that the fight would be very tough. However, I can state that I am 18 months away from the Golovkin fight, because I will do it as soon as I take the belt from Lee," Boxingplanet.ru cites Saunders.

As earlier reported, the fight between Saunders and Lee will take place in British Manchester city on December 19. A. Lee also names Golovkin as his next potential opponent.