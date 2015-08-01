I would like to return to Kazakhstan, IOI participant from Sri Lanka

ALMATY.KAZINFORM - A student from Sri Lanka Pasindu Chathuranga Wijesena arrived in Almaty for the International Olympiad in Informatics.

"Despite the fact that I have not shown good results and taken any medals, I am certainly glad that I had arrived in Almaty to partake in the Olympiad. We had a great time and I would like to return to Kazakhstan once again and visit other cities. It is a beautiful country with a lot of opportunities for young people," he said. P.Vidzhesena noted that he liked the Kazakh national dance kara zhorga. "We danced in the street. Nearly 300 people joined us! It was a dance flash mob," stressed Pasindu Chathuranga Wijesena.