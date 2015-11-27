IAAF Council to make final set of criteria for ARAF reform by year end

MONACO. KAZINFORM - The Council of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will make the final set of criteria for the reform of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) by the end of the current, the organisation's press service reported on Friday.

A meeting of the IAAF Council was held in Monaco on Thursday. The organisation's head Sebastian Coe said during the event that he saw the necessity to begin the ARAF reform process as soon as possible.

On November 13, shortly after an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released a report, the IAAF Council at an emergency meeting regarded the ARAF report on fighting doping use inconclusive and by an overwhelming majority of votes decided to temporarily suspend ARAF. The IAAF council voted 22-1 to suspend the Russian Federation, which could prevent Russian track and field athletes taking part in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics next year.

After that, the IAAF announced the creation of an inspection committee, which will assess the ARAF reform progress. The first results of the committee's work will be announced at a meeting of the IAAF Council, which will take place in Cardiff on March 27, 2016.

The WADA Independent Commission published on November 9 the results of its probe into the activity of the All-Russia Athletics Federation, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian Sports Ministry. The commission brought accusations against some athletics officials and athletes, urging the International Association of Athletics Federations to suspend the ARAF. The IAAF later suspended the ARAF's membership. The Moscow anti-doping laboratory announced on November 10 it was fully suspending its activity. WADA earlier stated that the activity of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency failed to adhere to WADA's code and said that a disciplinary commission it had established would consider the issue of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

The IAAF released a statement, saying, that "In response to WADA's Independent Commission report, the IAAF President, Sebastian Coe, has taken the urgent step of seeking approval from his fellow IAAF Council Members to consider sanctions against the Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF). These sanctions could include provisional and full suspension and the removal of future IAAF events."

Commenting on the report, the IAAF president said: "The information in WADA's Independent Commissions Report is alarming. We need time to properly digest and understand the detailed findings included in the report. However, I have urged the Council to start the process of considering sanctions against ARAF. This step has not been taken lightly. Our athletes, partners and fans have my total assurance that where there are failures in our governance or our anti-doping programmes we will fix them. We will do whatever it takes to protect the clean athletes and rebuild trust in our sport. The IAAF will continue to offer the police authorities our full co-operation into their ongoing investigation."

It became known on Thursday that ARAF notified the IAAF Council that it would not appeal the suspension of its membership in the organisation.

For more information go to TASS