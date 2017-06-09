IAAF Diamond League: Olga Rypakova comes third in Rome

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fourth track-and-field meeting of the 2017 IAAF Diamond League is taking place in Rome, Sports.kz reports.

Today, Kazakh athlete Olga Rypakova competed in the women's triple jump.

It was Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas who won the first place with the result of 14 m 84 cm. Colombian Caterine Ibargüen gained the second position with 14.78. Rypakova's best attempt secured her the third place, 14.64.

Thus, the first three places let the athletes earn eight, seven and six points respectively.