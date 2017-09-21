IAEA and Rosatom agree on reclamation of uranium tailings in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the 61st IAEA General Conference in Vienna, the IAEA and Rosatom State Corporation have signed a Practical agreement to cooperate on reclamation of the uranium heritage sites in Central Asia, Kazinform reports with reference to the Communications Department of Rosatom State Corporation.

The document was inked by Nikolay Spassky, Deputy Director General of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Juan Carlos Lentijo, Deputy Director General of the IAEA Department of Nuclear Safety and Security. The signing took place in advance of the meeting between General Director of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano.

The Practical agreement is to enhance Rosatom and IAEA cooperation in the reclamation of former uranium production sites in the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. In particular, the document covers joint discussion of technical solutions regarding the reclamation of uranium heritage sites, discussion of the research results and the activities during the future action planning, and joint development of strategies for participation in multilateral projects.