IAEA urges DPRK to fully implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The UN nuclear agency IAEA on Monday urged the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to comply with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"I strongly urge the DPRK to implement fully all relevant Agency and Security Council resolutions," the agency chief Yukiya Amano told a board meeting of the agency in Vienna.

Currently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has no nuclear inspector in the DPRK which makes it difficult for the IAEA to have a map of the country's nuclear plan.

The DPRK announced its forth nuclear test at the beginning of the year, leading to a new resolution of the UN Security Council.

The IAEA said it was ready to cooperate with sides to resume its nuclear verification activities in the DPRK once a political agreement was reached among states concerned.

Kazinform refers to Xinahunet.com