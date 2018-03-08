IBU suspends Kazakh national team doctor on suspicion of anti-doping rule violation.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has provisionally suspended Kazakhstan's biathlon team doctor Khossilbek Tagayev on suspicion of committing an anti-doping rule violation, Kazinform refers to the IBU.

According to the Union's press release, the Italian police found banned substance prednisolone in his hotel room in Anholtz during a raid in January.

The doctor is temporarily suspended from attending any IBU events or competitions effective March 7, 2018.

The National Biathlon Federation of Kazakhstan is required to impose the provisional suspension of Dr. Khossilbek Tagayev as from the receipt of this notification," the IBU statement adds.

Dr. Khossilbek Tagayev is now scheduled to face a hearing in front of the IBU Anti-Doping Hearing Panel, that will decide whether or not there has been an anti-doping rule violation.