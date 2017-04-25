  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ice Hockey: Almaty's Aisulu claims gold of Kazakhstan Women's Championship

    13:27, 25 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ice Hockey Women's Championship took place in Southern capital, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of Almaty Sports Department.

    Almaty's Aisulu and Astana's Tomiris met in the final face-off of the championship. The game ended in favor of Almaty squad, 2:0.

    2017 Ice Hockey Kazakhstan Women's Championship:

    1 - Aisulu (Almaty);
    2 - Tomiris (Astana);
    3 - Torpedo (Ust-Kamenogorsk).
               

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Almaty Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!