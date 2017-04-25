Ice Hockey: Almaty's Aisulu claims gold of Kazakhstan Women's Championship

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ice Hockey Women's Championship took place in Southern capital, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of Almaty Sports Department.

Almaty's Aisulu and Astana's Tomiris met in the final face-off of the championship. The game ended in favor of Almaty squad, 2:0.

2017 Ice Hockey Kazakhstan Women's Championship:

1 - Aisulu (Almaty);

2 - Tomiris (Astana);

3 - Torpedo (Ust-Kamenogorsk).

