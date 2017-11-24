Ice rink to open at Astana Expo 2017 grounds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An ice rink on the grounds of Astana Expo 2017 will open on Saturday, November 25, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The official opening ceremony of the new ice rink is scheduled for 11:00 am. The skating rink is located near "Nur Alem" sphere pavilion.



The press service of Astana Expo-2017 National Company told Kazinform correspondent that the discount for the visitors to the rink will be 50% of the ticket price at the coming weekend.



The company representatives will share more information about the work of the Expo ice rink during its opening.

