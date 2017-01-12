Ice slick and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unstable weather in Kazakhstan on January 12 with precipitation to hit most areas. Sunny weather is predicted for western regions only. Fog and ice slick are expected in some areas. Blizzard and stiff wind are forecast too.

Blizzard and fog are forecast for Akmola and Kostanay regions. Wind speed in the daytime and at night there will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Fog and black ice are expected in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions. Gusts of wind there will rise to 15-20 m per s in South Kazakhstan region, sometimes reaching 23 m per s.

Foggy weather is predicted for Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions.

Blizzards and blustery winds will hit Pavlodar region.

Fog and blizzards as well as strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Gusts of wind in Almaty region will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes increasing to 22-27 m per s in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol.

Fog and black ice are forecast for Zhambyl region, with wind speed to increase to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 25 m per s or 30 m per s in southwestern areas.